Allegation on deletion of voters’ names false, says Karnataka CM

Terming the allegation that names of persons belonging to minority communities were being deleted from voters’ list across Karnataka as false, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that any such complaint would be probed thoroughly by officials 

December 02, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of people checking their names in voters’ list in Bengaluru.

A file photo of people checking their names in voters’ list in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Terming the allegation that persons belonging to minority community were being removed from voters’ list across Karnataka as false, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that any such complaint would be probed thoroughly by officials.

Speaking to mediapersons at Hubballi airport on Friday December 2, he said the Election Commission was aware of the allegations and was supervising revision of voter’s list in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said that both Election Commission of India (ECI) and State Election Commission (SEC) had already taken necessary steps for ensuring transparency in the process.

Any complaint in this regard would be probed by officials, he said.

The Chief Minister alleged inclusion of unauthorised persons in voters’ list and several voters were having double EPICs with different addresses. He wants the Election Commission to remove such names.

Mr. Bommai said that the ECI should ensure that genuine voters are not deprived of their right to vote.

Probe ordered into alleged assault on student in Belagavi

To a query on the assault on a Kannada student for waving a Kannada flag in Belagavi, he said a probe had been ordered. The police commissioner of Belagavi city had been instructed to take necessary action based on the probe.

Mr. Bommai said that, according to preliminary investigation by the police, there was no assault. But action would be taken after the probe, he said.

