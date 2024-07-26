Mysuru’s Tiger Adventure Foundation which frequently organises trekking expeditions to the Himalayan mountains organised an all-women trekking expedition to Baradasar Pass in Uttarakhand in 2018.

“We had taken about 27 women on an all-women expedition titled ‘Nari Shakti’ to the Himalayan mountains in Uttarakhand. During the 10-day expedition, the participants trekked to Baradasar Pass that is at a height of 15,100 feet in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand,” said Foundation’s D.S.D. Solanki.

While the youngest participant was 15 years old, the oldest was 66. The participants hailed from not only Mysuru, but also adjoining Madikeri, Hassan, Kanakapura and Bengaluru also. A five-member support staff from the Foundation had accompanied the women on the expedition.

“Every time we organise a trekking expedition, the response is more from women than men. In most of our expeditions, women comprise more than 60 per cent of the participants,” pointed out Solanki.

