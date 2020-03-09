All-woman staff onboard man Solapur-Dharwad train

Woman loco pilots operating a train on the occasion of the International Women’s Day in Hubballi on Sunday.

HUBBALLI/DHARWAD

09 March 2020 01:03 IST

The Hubballi Junction on Sunday turned into an all-woman establishment on the occasion of International Women’s Day here.

Woman employees of South Western Railway (SWR) managed most of the railway services at the railway station. On the occasion, Train No 56903 Solapur-Dharwad Passenger was run by an all-woman staff onboard. The train was driven by woman loco pilots. The guard, ticket examiners and RPF security personnel onboard were also women.

South Western Railway general manager Ajay Kumar Singh, SWRWWO president Sujata Singh, Divisional Railway Manager Arvind Malkhede and others flagged off the train. Several women employees working in different capacities were felicitated on the occasion. In Dharwad, inaugurating the programme organised by the district administration, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa called upon women to attain economic empowerment by taking benefit of government welfare schemes meant for them.

The laws enacted by the government for the protection of women would meet their objectives only when women become aware of their rights and privileges. Moreover, all women should strive to pursue education to stand on their own legs, she said. Zilla panchayat president Vijayalakshmi Patil, zilla panchayat members, government officials and others were present. Various organisations, educational institutions and others also conducted programmes to mark the International Women’s Day.