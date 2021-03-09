All-woman staff ‘on board’ special train

Forward march: The all-woman crew at the Hubballi railway station on Monday. Special Arrangement

HUBBALLI

09 March 2021 01:05 IST

Hubballi division of SWR operate Solapur-Dharwad Passenger with all-woman crew on International Women’s Day

While various organisations and government agencies organised programmes in Hubballi Dharwad to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Hubballi division of South Western Railway ran a train with ‘all-woman staff on board’ between the twin cities on Monday.

After SWR general manager Ajay Kumar Singh and president of SWR Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO) Sujata Singh flagged off the Solapur-Dharwad Passenger (07321). While the woman locopilots drove the train, the guard, ticket examiners, RPF security personnel on board discharged their duties.

Mr. Ajay Singh and Ms. Sujata Singh felicitated the women serving as station masters, pointswoman, travelling ticket examiners, RPF, booking clerks, reservation clerks, carriage and wagon mechanic, trackwoman, signal technicians, loco shed’s repair staff, loco pilots and guards.

‘Skills know no gender’

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Ajay Singh said that skills knew no gender and time and again women had proved that they were capable of achieving any mission with aplomb.

“The qualities of compassion and soft skills are considered feminine and competition and aggressiveness are considered as masculine qualities. Genders can’t be stereotyped based on the qualities and rather every one shall try to improve in the qualities that they are lacking to become all round personality,” he said.