All-woman staff ‘on board’ special train

While various organisations and government agencies organised programmes in Hubballi Dharwad to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Hubballi division of South Western Railway ran a train with ‘all-woman staff on board’ between the twin cities on Monday.
After SWR general manager Ajay Kumar Singh and president of SWR Women’s Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO) Sujata Singh flagged off the Solapur-Dharwad Passenger (07321). While the woman locopilots drove the train, the guard, ticket examiners, RPF security personnel on board discharged their duties.
Mr. Ajay Singh and Ms. Sujata Singh felicitated the women serving as station masters, pointswoman, travelling ticket examiners, RPF, booking clerks, reservation clerks, carriage and wagon mechanic, trackwoman, signal technicians, loco shed’s repair staff, loco pilots and guards.
‘Skills know no gender’
Addressing a gathering, Mr. Ajay Singh said that skills knew no gender and time and again women had proved that they were capable of achieving any mission with aplomb.
“The qualities of compassion and soft skills are considered feminine and competition and aggressiveness are considered as masculine qualities. Genders can’t be stereotyped based on the qualities and rather every one shall try to improve in the qualities that they are lacking to become all round personality,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath