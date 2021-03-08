All-woman crew train flagged off to mark International Women’s Day

Mysuru

An all-woman crew was in charge of the Gol Gumbaz Express which was flagged off from the city station on Monday.

This was part of the International Women’s Day celebrations by the South Western Railways which also formed a women power chain to mark the occasion.

The loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot, guard, ticket checking staff and security personnel on duty on the Mysuru-Bengaluru stretch of the journey were women and this was to underscore the commitment of the railways to create a gender equal workforce to achieve all round development of the organisation.

While Sirisha was the loco pilot, Neenu Mubarak was the assistant loco pilot of the train which was flagged off by the Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal, Pooja Agarwal, President, South Western Railway Women Welfare Organisation (SWRWWO) and others. The crew included Anusha, Guard,;Gayathri, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector; and C.L. Rini, Senior Ticket Examiner. The ticket checking squad comprised Anitha, S.N.Rajeshwari, and Thippavva Sannakki, while Renuka and K.L. Navya were from the Railway Protection Force.

Prior to the run, Mr.Rahul Agarwal felicitated the women crew in charge of the train and said that over 10% of the workforce in the Division were women and the primary focus was to bring about a qualitative change in the work culture by creating a gender- equal environment. The authorities felicitated 14 women employees for their exemplary work during the COVID-19 pandemic period and 13 meritorious women employees of Mysuru Division who excelled in their duties to mark the occasion.

As part of the day-long celebrations the Mysuru New Goods Terminal station was also managed by women staff comprising operations and safety staff.

A. Devasahayam, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (General), B. Srinivasulu, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infra & Operations), all the branch officers and staff were present.