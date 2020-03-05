All-woman crew steers Tipu Express

Mysuru

It’s part of International Women’s Day 2020 campaign launched by Indian Railways

An all-woman crew was in charge of the Mysru-Bengaluru Tipu Express on Thursday as part of the International Women’s Day 2020 campaign launched by the Indian Railways.

It is being held from March 1 to 10 and the Mysuru division is organising various activities including health checkups, yoga camps, trekking, cultural and sports competitions, to build a gender-equal workplace and to salute the spirit of women empowerment.

The loco pilot was B. Shiva Parvathi; the assistant loco pilot, Rangoli Patil; guard Richamani Sharma; and Travelling Ticket Examiner, Gayatri. The women ticket checking staff were Pushpamma, Rajeshwari, K.M. Hani, N.S. Anitha and Betsy. The Railway Protection staff were Getha Latha Naik, Devaki, Bharati and Renuka.

Greeting the all-women contingent at Mysuru station, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Aparna Garg, said that over 10% of the workforce in the division was women and the primary focus was to bring about a qualitative change in the work culture by creating a gender-equal environment. She said infusing collective consciousness among staff to achieve higher productivity at all levels was one of the ethos of the division.

The DRM reminded the large gathering of women employees present that work speaks more than words and called upon everyone to excel in their respective fields so that the there would be perceptible change in standard of service provided by the railways.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, A. Devasahayam, senior branch officers and supervisors were present on this occasion.