All will be taken into confidence, says new KSLU V-C

Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University C. Basavaraju addressing his maiden press conference in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), Hubballi, C. Basavaraju, who took charge recently, has said that all steps will be taken to take the faculty members, administrative staff and students into confidence to resolve some of the issues troubling the law university.

Addressing his maiden press conference in Hubballi on Friday after assuming office as Vice-Chancellor, he admitted that the image of the law university has suffered due to some untoward incidents and developments. All remedial and requisite measures will be taken to set things right, he said.

Prof. Basavaraju said that the functioning of the law university has been affected due to shortage of staff. “We are functioning with only 40% staff as against the sanctioned posts. We will request the Law Minister to provide adequate staff and infrastructure so that the university functioned more efficiently and effectively and is able to enhance the quality of education imparted further,” he said.

Elaborating on his focus areas as head of the university, Prof. Basavaraju said that an action plan for the next academic year is being chalked out. All-out efforts will be made to ensure that the university scales new heights academically, he said.

Regarding the confusion over guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and orders of the State government, the Vice-Chancellor clarified that the university is bound by the rules of the Bar Council of India (BCI) and UGC. However, sincere efforts will be made to avoid confusion by writing to the authorities concerned whenever there are contrasting orders, he said.

He also added that steps will be taken to diversify specialisations and start new courses in accordance with the developments in the field of law.

Moot court

He said that KSLU will be organising the ninth State Level Kannada Moot Court Competition on its premises in Navanagar, Hubballi, on Saturday and Sunday. Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy will inaugurate it and deliver the inaugural address on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. and the former judge of the High Court of Karnataka H. Billappa will be the chief guest.

Judges of the High Court of Karnataka Ravi V. Hosamani and G. Basavaraj will be guests for the valedictory ceremony of the event to be held on Sunday at 4.30 p.m.