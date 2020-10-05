All will abide by CM’s decision on Cabinet expansion, says Minister

Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi speaking to journalists in Belagavi on Sunday.

Ramesh Jarkiholi says some of his colleagues may be dropped

All BJP workers will abide by the decision of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the expansion of his Cabinet, district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Sunday.

‘No one will object’

He said that there was a possibility of the Chief Minister dropping some Ministers from the Cabinet, and that was acceptable to all. “Even if a Minister from Belagavi is dropped, it is okay. No one will object to it,” he told journalists. He said that the State government will consider the issue of dividing Belagavi district after shifting some State-level offices to Belagavi and after redistributing some offices from Belagavi to other towns in the district.

Demands

“There are demands for the formation of districts of Gokak, Chikkodi and Bailhongal. All these will be considered before a final decision is taken,’’ according to the Major and Medium Irrigation Minister.

