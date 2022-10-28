All welfare schemes of Congress stopped by BJP in State, alleges Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lashed out at the BJP in the State and said that the present government had stopped all pro-poor schemes and welfare programmes started by the Congress.

Seaking at Tirumalapura in Mandya district on Friday, Mr.Siddaramaiah questioned the gathering whether such a government which “lacked empathy” with the poor should be re-elected and claimed that when he was the Chief Minister for 5 years no fingers were ever pointed at his administration.

‘’We had fulfilled more promises than those made in the election manifesto and had rolled out 158 welfare programmes, 30 more than what was promised’’, said Mr.Siddaramaiah. The benefits of the schemes reached every section of the society transcending all caste and religious barriers, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP for ‘’mismanagement’’ and said that since two years scholarship for students have not been disbursed and added that such complaints have been received by him from the student community itself. ‘’The BJP has lost all moral right to talk about the welfare of the poor, having stopped most of the programmes’’, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The former CM also alleged that though funds were announced for Mysugar factory, they were yet to be released and the BJP had reneged on its promise.

The BJP has come to power through the backdoor maneuvering and deceit and hence should be thrown out.. If the Congress is re-elected all pro-poor and public welfare programmes will be resumed, he added.