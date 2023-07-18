All weather tourism mart planned at exhibition grounds: Mysuru MP

July 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Dasara Exhibition grounds in Mysuru is soon expected to be developed into an “all weather tourism mart” under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan project.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, who held a meeting with Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) officials in Mysuru on Tuesday, said the Centre had sanctioned ₹80 crore for the project and work on preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the development of the exhibition grounds has begun.

Work will begin before the end of this year soon after the DPR is prepared, necessary clearances are obtained from the authorities concerned, and funds are released, he said.

The all weather tourism mart, where focus will be given to promotion of Mysuru’s indigenous products like Mysuru silk, Mysuru betel leaves, and Mysuru sandal, will be a hub of activities round the year instead of restricting it to only Dasara festival. “All the products of Mysuru with a GI tag will be made available,” he said.

The tourists visiting the exhibition grounds should be assured of authentic Mysuru products. Mysuru silk sarees and other products are sold at a number of shops, but many visitors are taken for a ride at places where fake Mysuru silk is sold, he said.

The grounds will also feature artisans from different parts of Karnataka. All the specialties of the State like Channapatna toys and other products will be available here, Mr. Simha said.

The venue will also house a cultural centre, where plays and political events and even marriages can be held. A shopping area, food court, open air theatre, and wrestling arena will also be part of the project, he said. Wrestling, he said, was also a traditional sport of Mysuru and competitions will be held at the venue.

The proposed mart will spread across a total of 80 acres of the Dasara Exhibition Grounds including the 13 acres in the adjacent Mahatma Gandhi Road.

To a question, he said he expected the preparation of DPR to be completed in six months after which tenders will be invited.

Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru is the second place in Karnataka taken up under Swadesh Darshan project after Hampi, he said.