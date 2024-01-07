All villages in Shiggaon constituency will get tap water supply by year-end, says Basavaraj Bommai

January 07, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

All villages in Shiggaon Assembly constituency will get tap water supply by this year-end. All drinking water supply works under Jal Jeevan Mission will be completed by December 2024, said the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking after launching work on providing tap water supply to houses in Tadas in Haveri district.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has come as a boon when all other projects have failed. This scheme is funded by the Union government and the State government, he said.

Even after 75 years of Independence, there are several villages without drinking water. While only around 25 lakh houses got tap water in 25 years, over 30 lakh houses have been given tap water in just three years. The credit for this goes to the erstwhile BJP government in the State, he said.

A total of ₹438 crore has been earmarked for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme for Shiggaon, Savanur and Hangal taluks. A sum of ₹3 crore will be spent in Tadas where over 2,500 houses will get tap water supply, he said.

