ADVERTISEMENT

All villages in Shiggaon constituency will get tap water supply by year-end, says Basavaraj Bommai

January 07, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

All villages in Shiggaon Assembly constituency will get tap water supply by this year-end. All drinking water supply works under Jal Jeevan Mission will be completed by December 2024, said the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking after launching work on providing tap water supply to houses in Tadas in Haveri district.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has come as a boon when all other projects have failed. This scheme is funded by the Union government and the State government, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after 75 years of Independence, there are several villages without drinking water. While only around 25 lakh houses got tap water in 25 years, over 30 lakh houses have been given tap water in just three years. The credit for this goes to the erstwhile BJP government in the State, he said.

A total of ₹438 crore has been earmarked for the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme for Shiggaon, Savanur and Hangal taluks. A sum of ₹3 crore will be spent in Tadas where over 2,500 houses will get tap water supply, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US