All unnecessary things will be removed from school textbooks, says Satish Jarkiholi

May 30, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - BELAGAVI

All unnecessary things will be removed from school textbooks, Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was answering queries from journalists at the Suvarna Soudha, after a meeting with officials.

“It is true that the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government had introduced some unnecessary and irrelevant material in textbooks in the name of revising them. They can have a long-term negative impact on young minds. All such elements will be removed from textbooks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He denied the charge by some BJP leaders that the Congress is indulging in vengeful politics against the BJP. “It is not true that we are reversing each and every decision of the BJP government,” he said.

“In fact, there will be no blanket reversal or ban on either policy decision or other government decisions. Each decision will be studied in detail and discussed before it is either continued or stopped,” he said.

He reiterated that there will be no immediate ban on any organisations such as Bajrang Dal or the RSS.

“If you ban some organisation for reasons of ideology or unlawful activity, some other similar organisation will take its place. A better way will be to convince young people of the dangers of divisive ideologies peddled by such organisations and to wean them away from them,” he said.

He asked officers to work with commitment and integrity, with the prime focus of hassle-free delivery of services to the people.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Boyer and other officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.