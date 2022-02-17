All types of protests banned in Vijayanagara for three days

February 17, 2022 19:52 IST

Hijab row in another college in Hosapete

The hijab controversy that had cropped up in two colleges in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, a day before, spread to another college on Thursday.

A few hijab-clad students were stopped at the entrance of TMAE College in the city and asked to take off their hijab to attend classes. However, they refused to comply with it.

Advertising

Advertising

Upon getting news, parents of these students rushed to the college and picked up arguments with the principal and the other college staff. The police intervened and pacified all. The parents and students then returned home.

The controversy continued to rage at KSPL College for the second day on Thursday. Many hijab-clad students, after being denied entry on the premises, were found returning home even as they refused to take off their hijab. A day before, 12 students returned home for the same reason.

As a precautionary measure, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed around all schools and colleges. The police deployed in the institutions screened people at the entrances to ensure that only students and staff entered the institutions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Anirudh P. Sravan has banned all types of protests and processions in the district for three days starting Thursday to maintain law and order.