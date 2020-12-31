All travellers from United Kingdom to Bengaluru have been traced, says civic official

Bengaluru

31 December 2020 03:29 IST

With a total of 18 cases suspected to have been affected by the new variant of the coronavirus in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has intensified contact tracing. Of the 18 cases, three have been confirmed to have the new strain of SARS-CoV-2, following genome sequencing that was done at NIMHANS.

According to Rajendra Cholan, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Health), all the travellers from the U.K. to the city had been traced. Of the 1,433 travellers from the U.K., 1,382 were available for testing. Of these, 1,293 have been tested already and results of 1,108 have been received. The results of 185 persons are awaited.

The contact tracing and other preventive measures put in place by the BBMP were reviewed by administrator Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday. A press release stated that the civic body had already traced 54 primary contacts and 92 secondary contacts of the 18 who have tested positive. All who have tested positive have been hospitalised, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or not. Mr. Cholan said that most of those who had tested positive were from Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones – five each, three each from East and West zones, and one each from Dasarahalli and South zones. Most of those who are positive have been admitted at Victoria Hospital, while some are at K.C. General. The condition of all the 18 is said to be stable, he said.

Meanwhile, primary and secondary contacts have been shifted to institutional quarantine facilities already identified by the civic body, except for the 33 residents of an apartment in Vasanthpura ward, who sought home quarantine. When they refused to get admitted in institutional quarantine facility, the BBMP sealed the apartment for 14 days.

In the release, Mr. Gupta has appealed to citizens to wear masks properly, sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distance.