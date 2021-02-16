All travellers from abroad must have RT-PCR negative certificate

Bengaluru

16 February 2021 21:33 IST

The State government has made it mandatory for all international passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their vaccination status, to compulsorily produce RT-PCR negative certificate on arrival.

According to a circular issued by the Health Department, the international passengers should follow all guidelines issued by the Karnataka government.

“Further, it is mandatory for passengers arriving in Karnataka from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa to produce RT-PCR negative certificate to board the flight and also at Bengaluru airport. They should also undergo home quarantine for 14 days and get a follow-up RT-PCR done on the seventh day of arrival,” stated the circular.

438 new cases, six deaths

The State on Tuesday reported 438 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,46,076. With six deaths, the toll rose to 12,273. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 344 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,27,924. Of the remaining 5,860 active patients, 125 are being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.93%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.36%.

As many as 47,028 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 41,930 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,80,45,304.

Healthcare workers

On the second day, 69.86% (16,916) of the targeted 24,213 healthcare workers took the second dose till 8.30 pm. From Monday onwards, when the second dose vaccination began in the State, a total of 27,475 healthcare workers have been innoculated.

According to data shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Chitradurga recorded the highest number (3,238) of healthcare workers who took the second dose. Bengaluru Urban (2,296) and Vijayapura (2,277) came next. Bidar continued to record the lowest with only 195 taking the second dose.

Meanwhile, as on Tuesday a total of 4,12,822 of the targeted 8,21,939 healthcare workers and 92,191 of the targeted 2,90,763 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine registering a coverage of 50% and 32% respectively.

Overall (healthcare workers first and second dose and frontline workers first dose) the State recorded a coverage of 27% on Tuesday and 48% cumulatively.