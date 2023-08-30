HamberMenu
All those yet to register under Gruha Lakshmi asked to enrol soon to get benefits

August 30, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Whip of Congress in Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed speaking at the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Hebballi village of Dharwad district on Wednesday.

Chief Whip of Congress in Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed speaking at the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Hebballi village of Dharwad district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating a programme to launch Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Hebballi village of Dharwad district on Wednesday, he said that the Congress has always stood for the poor and middle class and the Siddaramaiah-led government has won the hearts of millions by implementing welfare schemes.

With the four guarantees, Anna Bhagya, Shakti, Gruha Jyoti and now, Gruha Lakshmi, being well received by the public, the government is planning for the launch of the fifth guarantee scheme, Yuva Nidhi, in December, he said.

Mr. Ahmed said that the government has implemented the guarantee schemes keeping in mind inclusive growth of the State and it has already drawn the attention of the nation.

He said that within 40 days of the launch of the registration process in Dharwad district, 3.39 lakh women head of families have enrolled for the scheme.

“All those who have registered will get ₹2,000 per month starting September,” he said, making an appeal to all those who have not registered yet to register their names at the earliest to avail themselves of benefits of the scheme.

President of Hebballi Gram Panchayat Ningappa Morab presided over the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K., Tahsildar Doddappa Hugar, Deputy Director of Woman and Child Development Padmavati G. and others were present.

The village wore a festive look during the inauguration as women and children took part in the programme with fervour.

Like in Hebballi, a festive atmosphere prevailed in most of the gram panchayats in the district where the grand launch of the scheme held in Mysuru was live streamed.

At Shabari Nagar in Hubballi, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar took part in the formal launch and live streaming programme.

