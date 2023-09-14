All taluks in Mysuru except K.R. Nagar declared drought-hit

September 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Barring K.R. Nagar, all taluks in Mysuru district have been declared drought-affected, said Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

At a meeting here, Mr. Rajendra told the officers to persuade farmers not to resort to migration since livelihood opportunities were being created in their respective villages. The officers were asked to ensure livelihood support for farm workers, providing jobs under MGNREGA.

He told tahsildars and taluk executive officers to study the water resources in their respective taluks, with details on water availability in every village. Private borewells in every village must be identified and ensure that there was no drinking water crisis, he said.

Mr. Rajendra told animal husbandry officers to get details on fodder availability and take steps for distributing fodder seeds.

K.M. Gayathri, zilla panchayat CEO, said the officers concerned have to find a solution within 24 hours for drinking water issues across villages. In view of drought, make sure more jobs are generated under MGNREGA, creating more man-days.

The State government has announced the number of taluks facing drought based on a report from the Cabinet sub-committee.

Amidst rising dengue cases, DHO Kumaraswamy said people with symptoms of fever and body pain must consult doctors and undergo tests, if necessary.

