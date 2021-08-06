All taluk hospitals in Mandya get medical oxygen generators

They would be commissioned in the next 10 days, says Minister Narayana Gowda

The medical oxygen generators installed in every taluk hospital in Mandya district and also in the Mandya Institute of Medical sciences (MIMS), Mandya will start their production soon as they would be commissioned in the next 10 days.

The decision of establishing the generators was taken when the district was in the grip of a severe second wave in May-June. The work on the generators is nearing completion and all of them will be in a position to ensure oxygen supply to the respective hospitals.

“The decision taken during the second wave for establishing the oxygen generators has now come to our rescue in tackling the impending third wave. The status of these works was reviewed today and the authorities have been asked to make them operational soon,” said Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, who was in charge of Mandya district in the B.S. Yediyurappa government.

Presiding over the meeting to review COVID-19 situation and the measures to be taken in view of fears of a third wave, the Minister claimed that Mandya is the first district in the State where all taluk hospitals were equipped with medical oxygen generators with a capacity ranging from 390 Litres Per Minute (LPM) to 1,000 LPM.

Oxygen generators with 400 LPM capacity have come up at K.R. Pet, Pandavapura and Maddur; 390 LPM generators have been installed in Malavalli and Mandya MIMS; 500 LPM generators are being commissioned in Srirangapatna and Nagamangala; and 1,000 LPM capacity generator in Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS).

About 3,980 LPM of oxygen can be generated from the newly installed eight generators, he said.

In view of the imminent third wave, a decision was taken to allow only 30 people for weddings and religious events and the organisers were supposed to get permission from the local authorities.

The Minister told the officials to ensure that the task force set up in gram panchayats identify those returning to villages from cities and subject them to testing.

He also directed the officials to make all preparations for the treatment of children during the third wave.

Mr. Gowda said the District COVID-19 Management Committee will be constituted and it will formulate an action plan for tackling the pandemic with active coordination. It will look after availability of doctors, drugs, vaccines, COVID-19 Care Centres and other facilities for better management of the crisis.

MLAs C.S. Puttaraju, Srinivas, Suresh Gowda, Secretary in-charge of Mandya district and ZP Administrator V. Ram Prasad, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, and other senior officials were present.