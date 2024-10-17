All ST residential schools and Raichur University to be named after Maharshi Valmiki

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that all Scheduled Tribe residential schools and Raichur University will be named after Maharshi Valmiki.

At the the Valmiki Jayanti programme, organised by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare here on Thursday, he hailed the journey of Maharshi Valmiki, who went on to become a scholar from being a hunter, and wrote the Ramayana. Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Maharshi Valmiki emphasised the ideals of equality, equal opportunities, and justice for all.”

He said the concept of Ram Rajya in the Ramayana represented a society where fairness and equal opportunities prevailed.

From oppressed sections

“Two persons from the oppressed sections — Valmiki and Vyasa — wrote the Ramayana and the Mahabharata respectively. Similarly, renowned playwright Kalidasa, who wrote Shakuntala, belonged to the marginalised Kuruba community. They used the opportunity to learn and acquire knowledge to become scholars,” the Chief Minister observed.

He urged the marginalised communities to stand united and develop the courage to speak the truth.

“Don’t believe my words blindly. Think, reflect, and distinguish between truth and lies. That will be the real way to honour Maharshi Valmiki,” he added.

