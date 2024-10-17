GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All ST residential schools and Raichur University to be named after Maharshi Valmiki

Published - October 17, 2024 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after honouring Maharishi Valmiki on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after honouring Maharishi Valmiki on the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that all Scheduled Tribe residential schools and Raichur University will be named after Maharshi Valmiki.

At the the Valmiki Jayanti programme, organised by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare here on Thursday, he hailed the journey of Maharshi Valmiki, who went on to become a scholar from being a hunter, and wrote the Ramayana. Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Maharshi Valmiki emphasised the ideals of equality, equal opportunities, and justice for all.”

He said the concept of Ram Rajya in the Ramayana represented a society where fairness and equal opportunities prevailed.

From oppressed sections

“Two persons from the oppressed sections — Valmiki and Vyasa — wrote the Ramayana and the Mahabharata respectively. Similarly, renowned playwright Kalidasa, who wrote Shakuntala, belonged to the marginalised Kuruba community. They used the opportunity to learn and acquire knowledge to become scholars,” the Chief Minister observed.

He urged the marginalised communities to stand united and develop the courage to speak the truth.

“Don’t believe my words blindly. Think, reflect, and distinguish between truth and lies. That will be the real way to honour Maharshi Valmiki,” he added.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.