All sitting MLAs may not get party ticket, says Bommai

March 09, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Belagavi

“Each election is different from the previous one. Its influencing factors are distinct. Therefore, it cannot be said that all our sitting MLAs will get party ticket this time around too,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

He told journalists in Chikka Galagali village on Thursday that examples of all sitting MLAs getting renominated are rare. He said that ticket will be distributed based on the efficiency of performance as legislators, a survey of public opinion collected in their constituency and other factors.

His comments came as a follow-up to the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s statement that four to six BJP MLAs may not be renominated as party candidates this time. “Mr. Yediyurappa is a member of the party Parliamentary Board. He must have more information about the process of selecting party candidates. I do not have enough information,” he said.

To a query, he said that the question of not selecting candidates aged above 70 is not before the party. “The Parliamentary Board will discuss the prospects in each constituency in detail. However, one thing is clear. We cannot say that 100% of the MLAs will get ticket,” he said.

Reacting to the Lokayukta raid on the house of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, he said that the Lokayukta is an independent institution and everyone has to respect its decisions. “There is nothing to hide. Allegations that the government is shielding the BJP leader are false,” he said.

He said that he has expressed his clear dissatisfaction over the procession taken out by Mr. Virupakshappa’s followers.

“The Congress is making false allegations against us. They may think that accusing us of corruption will make them free from similar charges, but it will not,” he said.

He said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau registered 59 cases of alleged corruption during [Leader of Opposition in the Assembly] Siddaramaiah’s time. These cases will be shifted to the Lokayukta. Inquiries in these cases will reveal their true colours, he said.

He said that KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has no moral right to speak about corruption as he is not free from it.

Some Congress leaders have termed BJP leader C.T. Ravi as a Hindu terrorist. “The difference between us and them is that they see nationalists as terrorists, while we see anti-nationalists as such,” he said.