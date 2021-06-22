All shops, except air-conditioned malls, to do business on three days

Hassan

22 June 2021 21:24 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Tuesday, issued an order allowing all shops, except for air-conditioned malls and commercial complexes, to do business between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In the order issued on June 20, the Deputy Commissioner had allowed only shops that sell essential shops to open on these three days. The fresh order has allowed shops to do business without differentiating them on the lines of selling essential and non-essential commodities.

This order comes after the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department issued an order allowing these shops in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts to carry on with their business.

