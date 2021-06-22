Karnataka

All shops, except air-conditioned malls, to do business on three days

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Tuesday, issued an order allowing all shops, except for air-conditioned malls and commercial complexes, to do business between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In the order issued on June 20, the Deputy Commissioner had allowed only shops that sell essential shops to open on these three days. The fresh order has allowed shops to do business without differentiating them on the lines of selling essential and non-essential commodities.

This order comes after the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department issued an order allowing these shops in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts to carry on with their business.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 9:24:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/all-shops-except-air-conditioned-malls-to-do-business-on-three-days/article34915360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY