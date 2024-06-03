All set for vote counting in Vijayapura today

Counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections will be taken up in Vijayapura on Tuesday. All preparations have been made as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan said in Vijayapura on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner and other senior officers visited the counting centre in the Sainik School and reviewed the preparations.

Election observer Ratanakanvara Gandavicharana, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rishi Anand, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahadev Muragi, Tahsildar M.S. Kavita and others were present.

Mr. Bhoobalan said that the security rooms where the voting machines are placed will be opened at 7 a.m. before the counting of votes begins in the presence of election observers, candidates and election agents.

Counting of votes will start at 8 a.m. Rooms have been set up for the counting of postal votes. Postal ballots will be accepted till 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the day of counting of votes, he said.

Counting of votes for Muddebihal and Devara Hipparagi constituencies will be held at Sainik School House of Lords. He said that counting of postal votes will be done in Basavan Bagewadi and Babaleshwar constituencies in Adilshahi House, Vijayapur Nagar and Nagathan constituencies in Hoysala House, Indi and Sindagi constituencies in Vijayapur House and Hoysala House.

He said that under the supervision of the Assistant Returning Officers of the respective Assembly constituencies, 14 tables for each Assembly polling station have been put up.

He said that a total of 483 staff, including 12 Assistant Election Officers, 124 Supervisors, 136 Assistant Supervisors, 124 Micro Observers and 87 Reserve Staff, will be working for a total of 124 tables.

In the background of counting of votes, the sale and transportation of liquor will be completely banned throughout the district.

Apart from this, within 200 meters of the counting centre, prohibition order has also been passed under Section 144 of the Cr.PC.