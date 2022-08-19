All set for Revenue Minister’s village stay programme

Adki village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district has been spruced up

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 19, 2022 19:23 IST

Adki village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district has been spruced up and all necessary arrangements have been made for the village stay programme of Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Saturday and Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bheemashankar Teggalli visited Adki village on Friday to oversee the preparations, ahead of the Minister’s visit.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Teggalli said that the district administration has made necessary arrangements, including drinking water, transport and sanitation. Steps have been taken to provide food for 30,000 people, he said.

During the visit, the Minister will distribute loans to nearly 10,000 farmers under various schemes through District Central Cooperative banks. Village residents will also get labour cards, health cards, widow pension, disability certificates. About 25,000-30,000 people will benefit through different schemes of the departments, he said.

Mr. Teggalli said that the Minister will be given a grand Poorna Kumbha welcome by villagers.

As per schedule, Mr. Ashok will offer puja at the Kasturi Ranganath Temple before reaching the venue, where the programme is organised. The Minister will stay in Morarji Desai Residential School in the village on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, he will have breakfast at a farmer’s house and will directly interact with the villagers.

