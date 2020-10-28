All set for polling in Karnataka West Graduates Constituency today

Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer Amlan Aditya Biswas briefing presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday about the preparations for polling in the election to Karnataka West Graduates Constituency which will take place on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

28 October 2020 01:12 IST

A total of 582 personnel have been deployed for poll duty and an additional 81 personnel have been kept as reserve in the four districts where polling will take place in the elections to Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday, Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer Amlan Aditya Biswas said that the polling personnel and presiding officers had already reached the 146 polling stations spread over the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada. And, polling would take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mr. Biswas said that there were a total of 74,268 voters in the constituency and 249 help desks had been set up for their assistance in these four districts. “In the four districts, 41 sector officers, 73 route officers, 42 sector health regulators, four nodal health officers, 71 videographers, 75 personnel for webcasting, 156 Group D employees, 80 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and 220 junior woman health assistants have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the election,” he said.

This apart, to ensure free and fair elections, a total of 756 police officials and personnel had been deployed in the four districts and they had been provided the requisite transport facilities, he said.

Violations

Mr. Biswas said that so far five cases of poll code violations — two in Dharwad district and three in Haveri district — had been registered. In all, 39 voters from Dharwad district would be exercising their franchise from their polling stations where they were deputed for duty through postal ballot and one voter from Gadag district would exercise franchise through postal ballot.

The Returning Officer said that orders prohibiting various activities, including functioning of photo copy shops, scanning centres and book stalls in the vicinity of the polling stations, had already been issued.