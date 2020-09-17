All set for Liberation Day celebrations today

Kalaburagi city is all decked up for the 73rd anniversary of the Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day celebrations scheduled on Thursday.

KALABURAGI

17 September 2020 08:25 IST

Yediyurappa to hoist national flag to mark Kalyana Karnataka’s liberation from the Nizam’s rule

Kalaburagi is all decked up for the celebrations marking the 73rd anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) Liberation Day on September 17, a red letter day in the annals of the freedom movement of the region when it was liberated from the Nizam’s rule.

The main roads in the city are decorated with giant colourful entrance arches and the many government offices are decked up with lights matching the festive spirit.

The district administration has chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the occasion on a grand scale.

Advertising

Advertising

CM to garland statue

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will garland the statue of the former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the main traffic circle named after the leader. He would hoist the national flag at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds, where the main function would be held.

Mr. Yediyurappa would lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth ₹ 1,300 crore that includes the 24 x 7 drinking water supply project in the city estimated at ₹ 600 crore and the construction of a 300-bed Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research at a cost of ₹ 150 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Social Welfare Govind M. Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and public representatives from the region would take part in the celebrations.