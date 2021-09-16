All set for Liberation Day celebrations in Kalaburagi today

The region was liberated from the Nizam’s rule on September 17, 1948

Kalaburagi is all decked up for celebrating the 74th anniversary of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) Liberation Day on Friday, a red-letter day in the annals of the freedom movement of the region after it was liberated from the Nizam’s rule.

The main roads in the city are decorated with giant colourful entrance arches and the government offices are decked up with lights to rouse a festive spirit. The district administration has drawn up elaborate programmes to mark the occasion on a grand scale.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who will arrive at the airport at 8.15 a.m., will reach the main circle named after the former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and garland his statue, before proceeding to the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds where the main function will be held.

This is Mr. Bommai’s maiden visit to the district after taking charge as Chief Minister. After the main event, Mr. Bommai will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

Minister of Large and Medium Industries and Kalaburagi district in-charge Murugesh Nirani and public representatives from the region will take part in the celebrations.

The Kalaburagi Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure foolproof security during the celebrations at DAR Police Grounds and in and around the city.

Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravi Kumar said that 426 head constables and police constables, 200 Home Guards, two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police and City Armed Reserve Police each, 23 Police Sub-Inspectors, 13 Police Inspectors, will be deployed at the venue.