All set for Legislative Council polls: DC

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Assistant Returning Officer for election to Karnataka West Teachers Constituency Gurudatta Hegde has said that all preparations for smooth conduct of polling had been completed as per ECI guidelines and the polling would be held on Monday (June 13) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a press release, Mr Hegde has said that there were 6,445 voters in Dharwad district including 3,450 male and 2,995 female teachers. The Constituency covers four districts. Apart from Dharwad, graduate teachers from Uttar Kannada, Gadag and Haveri district exercise their franchise to choose their representative.

Totally, 21 polling stations have been set up in the district for the polling and as per COVID-19 guidelines, sanitisers, pulse oxymetres, thermometer have been supplied to all the polling stations.

Mr. Hegde has said that in every polling station along with the polling staff, there would be a micro observer, police personnel, health staff and BLO would be deployed.

Of these 21 polling stations, 10 had been identified as sensitive and 3 as highly sensitive. Among them webcasting would be done at 11 polling stations and at two polling stations videography would be done. Among the voters there were 13 PWD (People With Disability) voters and wheelchair and other facilities had been provided at such centres where these voters would cast their votes, he has said.

ID cards

As per Election Commission of India’s guidelines, Aadhar card, driving license, PAN card, Indian Passport, ID card issued by MP, MLA, MLC offices, service identity cards, degree certificates, diploma certificates and PWD certificates should be shown to cast votes.