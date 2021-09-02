All set for HDMC polls today

HUBBALLI

02 September 2021 20:52 IST

All arrangements have been put in place for elections to 82 wards of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), polling for which will take place on Friday. In all, 420 candidates are in the fray.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting mustering and de-mustering centres at Lamington High School in Hubballi on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and District Returning Officer Nitesh Patil said that three such centres have been set up in the twin cities for smooth conduct of the elections.

He said that there were 8,17,458 voters in the twin cities and nearly 7,000 police officers and personnel and 6,500 polling staff have been deployed for polling duties.

He said that all arrangements have been made for ensuring free and fair elections in the twin cities with 1,486 police personnel deployed at polling stations.

He said that he will appeal to the people to go to the polling stations and exercise their franchise as all precautionary measures have been taken as per COVID-19 protocol.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Tahsildar Prakash Nashi, Election Observer Shakeel Ahmed, District Nodal Officer Zubair Ahmed and others.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the preparations and interacted with polling personnel who were leaving for their respective polling stations.