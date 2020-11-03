All set for Hasanamba jatra

Hassan

03 November 2020 23:28 IST

The Hassan district administration has completed preparations for the 12-day Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava beginning on November 5.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and other officers inspected the preparations on Monday evening.

The festival attracts lakhs of devotees every year. Hasanamba temple is opened only during this festival. However, this year, devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Girish said the district administration would install LED screens near the temple so that the devotees could watch the programmes being held inside the temple live. “It is difficult to allow devotees inside the temple, as a gathering of a large people at one place could cause the fear of COVID-19 spread.”

The priests and officers will visit the temple to ensure the religious programmes are held. Elected representatives and other important persons would be allowed to visit the temple on the first and last days of the festival, he said.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, Additional SP B.N. Nandini, Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish and others accompanied the DC during the inspection.