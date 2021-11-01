All set for Hangal bypoll counting today

HUBBALLI

All arrangements have been put in place for counting of votes for the by-election to Hangal Legislative Assembly Constituency on Tuesday.

Polling was held on Saturday and the EVMs are safely stored in the strong room at the Government Engineering College at Devagiri on the outskirts of Haveri.

Addressing a press conference at his office on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and District Election Officer Sanjay Shettennavar said that counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m.

Mr. Shettennavar said that in strict adherence with the Election Commission guidelines and all procedures, the strong room will be opened at 7.30 a.m. To start with, postal ballots will be counted at 7.45 a.m.

“Counting of votes stored in EVMs will begin at 8 a.m. One room has been earmarked for counting of postal ballots and two rooms for EVMs. Each room will have seven tables for taking up counting. There is be one micro observer, one counting supervisor and one counting assistant for each table,” he said.

As per Election Commission guidelines, after counting of votes stored in EVMs, slips of five VVPATs will be counted and consequently, the formal announcement of results will be delayed, he said.

83.76% polling

Mr. Shettennavar said that as per figures arrived at after compilation all data from polling stations, the final polling percentage for Hangal stood at 83.76%. Of the 2,04,481 voters, 1,71,264 voters exercised their franchise. In all, 463 service electors cast their votes, while 12 postal ballots have been cast.

The highest polling percentage was recorded at Polling Station No 140 where 95.11% voters cast their votes and the lowest polling percentage of 66.61% was recorded at Polling Station No 103.

Vaccine mandatory

The Deputy Commissioner said that only individuals with valid identity cards issued by competent authorities will be allowed to enter counting centres. “It is mandatory to have received two doses of vaccine for entry to counting centres. Those with single dose of vaccine should produce RT-PCR test negative report received 72 hours prior to counting,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya said that prohibitory orders have already been imposed across the district and sale of liquor banned. Victory celebration and processions have been banned and model poll code of conduct will be in force till November 5, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Mohammed Roshan, Additional Deputy Commissioner H. Thippesway, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar Santosh and Assistant Election Officer Ashok Teli were present.