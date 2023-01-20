All set for five-day Murugha Mutt Jatra Mahotsav starting today

January 20, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The century-old Muruga Mutt of Dharwad, which has contributed a great deal towards education of students from the region by running free hostels, is all set to host a five-day Jatra Mahotsav of Sri Murughendra Mahashivayogi starting Sunday.

Seer of Murugha Mutt Sri Mallikarjun Swami told presspersons on Friday that various events, including religious discourses and the annual car festival, will be held on the mutt premises till January 26. As part of the five-day festivities, there will be cultural programmes, including Vachana music-dance. And, a book release ceremony will also be held.

The seer said that the fair will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the presence of Sri Agadi Gurusiddha Swami and Nijaguna Shivayogi Swami. On the same day, a book, Channabasava Purana, will be released by district in-charge Minister Halappa Achar at 7 p.m., he said.

He said that the 81st convention of All India Shivanubhava Samsthe will be held on January 24 at 7 p.m. and it will be chaired by Sri Pancham Shivalingeshwar Swami of Nidsosi Mutt. On the occasion, guru vandana will be accorded to Sri Neelakanth Swamiji, he said.

Award to CM

Sri Mallaikarjun Swami said that on January 25, at 6 p.m., Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be honoured with Mrutyunjaya Mahanth Award. In the programme to be chaired by Sri Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt, Handloom and Textile Minister Shankarpatil Munenkoppa, Members of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and Amrut Desai and others will participate.

Car festival

The seer said that the annual car festival of Murughendra Mahashivayogi will be held on January 26 at 4 p.m.