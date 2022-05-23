All set for election to Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts in Hubballi-Dharwad

The Regional Commissioner has announced a revised calendar of events for the May 28 polls

The stage has been set for the conduct of Mayoral polls in Hubballi-Dharwad with Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas announcing a revised calendar of events for the election to be held on May 28.

Due to the notification on the election for Karnataka West Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council, there has been a slight change in the timings of the Mayoral polls to be held on May 28.

According to the revised calendar of events, the election will be held on May 28, for the 21st term of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and the poll process will begin at 9 a.m.

The Mayor’s post is reserved for the General category, while that of the Deputy Mayor is reserved for General category (woman).

According to the Regional Commissioner, the process for filing of nomination papers will begin at 9 a.m. and the candidates have to file their nomination papers before 11 a.m. at the Council Hall of the municipal corporation.

Immediately after the deadline is over, scrutiny of papers will be taken up and the candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers, if they wished to do so. And, if required, the election will be held at 1.30 p.m.

In the 82-member corporation council, the BJP has 39 members followed by the Congress with 33 members, AIMIM three and the Janata Dal(S) with one. There are six Independent candidates. MLAs, MLCs and MP have the right to vote in this election.

The BJP has, with 39 members, already bagged the support of one Independent candidate and she has joined the party taking the tally to 40. And, with the support of three MLAs, two MLCs and one MP, the BJP tally will reach 46. The rule for proving majority is that the candidate should have the support of 50% of those present during the polling plus one additional vote.

The Congress, which has 33 seats, will still fall short of a majority even if it bags the support of all Independent candidates, the AIMIM and the Janata Dal(S).

However, it has clarified that it will field candidates for the sake of a contest.