All set for counting in North East Teachers segment

Counting of votes in the North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council will be taken up at Bhaskar Hall of the Mathematics Department on Gulbarga University campus here on Tuesday. Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer N.V. Prasad visited the counting centre on Monday evening and took stock of the preparations put in place.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Prasad said that counting of votes would begin at 8 a.m.

“There are seven tables for counting. Each table would have a counting supervisor, three counting assistants and a Group D staff. In total, we have deployed 120 staff for the purpose and all of them have been adequately trained for the task,” Mr. Prasad said.

On the security front, the officer said that 100 police personnel, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, had been deployed in and around the Gulbarga University campus.

Section 144

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna, who was Assistant Returning Officer for the constituency, said that prohibitory orders have been imposed in and around the Gulbarga University campus under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to ensure smooth and free counting process.

“Carrying ink pen, sketch pen, sharp weapon, explosives, mobile, cigarette, gutka and water bottle is prohibited,” she said.

She also made it clear that the sale of liquor was banned in the city between the midnight of Monday and Tuesday under Rule 10(B) of Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules 1967.

Elections to the North East Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council were held on October 28. As per information provided by the office of the Regional Commissioner, 21,437 people have exercised their franchise in 147 polling stations established across the constituency that comprised Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts.

There were five candidates in the fray: Sharanappa Mattur of the Congress, Shashil G. Namoshi of the BJP, Timmayya Purle of the Janata Dal(S), Vatal Nagaraj of the Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha and Independent candidate Chandrakanth Singhe.