All set for counting in Haveri, says Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri and Returning Officer for the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency Raghunandan Murthy has said that the district administration had completed all arrangements for the counting of votes of the Lok Sabha elections at the Government Engineering College at in Haveri on June 4.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the arrangements at the college at Devagiri in Haveri on Saturday, Mr. Raghunandan Murthy said counting of votes would begin at 8 a.m.

“For each Assembly segment, five in Haveri district and three in Gadag district, one room had been earmarked along with one room each for counting of the EVM votes and postal ballots. In every room there will be 14 tables,” he said.

Polling data

In the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, there are 17,92,774 voters, including 9,02,119 male, 8,90,572 female, and 83 of the third gender. Of them, 13,91,214 voters, including 7,13,613 male, 6,77,577 female, and 24 of the third gender, had voted, thus recording a polling percentage of 77.6%.

Mr. Murthy said there would be 20 rounds of counting for the votes polled in the Ron segment, followed by 19 rounds each for Haveri and Ranebennur, 18 rounds each for Shirahatti, Hanagal, and Byadgi, 17 rounds for Hirekerur, and 16 in Gadag. In every Assembly segment, counting of VVPAT slips of select five polling stations would be held, he said.

The Returning Officer said training for counting of votes had been provided to the counting staff. For the counting of votes counting supervisors, counting assistants, and micro observers had been appointed. In all, 800 personnel had been deployed for counting of votes, including tabulation and strongroom staff, he said.

He made it clear that only those having the requisite pass would be allowed to enter the counting centre. In all, 11 types of coloured passes had been issued and bringing mobile phones, water bottles, and other items had been banned. Four entry points had been setup at the counting centre, he said.

Mr. Murthy said the strongroom would be opened in the presence of election observers, candidates, and counting agents at 7 a.m. on June 4. The EVM units would be counted and then shifted to the counting rooms. The counting of postal ballots would begin at 8 a.m. and then the counting of votes cast on EVMs would be done. Immediately after the counting of VVPAT slips for select five polling stations would be held before displaying the number of votes counted after every round.

Bandobast

Superintendent of Police Anshukumar said additional police personnel had been deployed for the bandobast around the counting centre. Four Dy. SPs, 11 inspectors and 26 sub-inspectors would be monitoring the security along with two platoons of the KSRP and five platoons of the DAR. This apart, there would be Home Guards and police constables and additional police personnel had been deployed in sensitive areas of the district.

He said prohibitory orders would be in place on June 4 and there would be a ban on the sale of liquor on the counting day. ZP CEO Aksha Sridhar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Pujar Veeramallappa were present.