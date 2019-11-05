All services of Shivamogga City Corporation to be brought under Sakala Act

All services by Shivamogga City Corporation will be brought under the purview of Karnataka Sakala Services Act in 10 days. At the general body meeting of the corporation here on Monday, B.A. Ramesh Hegde, Leader of the Opposition, expressed ire over the inordinate delay in disposal of applications submitted by citizens for change of khata, tax assessment, and approval of building and layout plans.

Commissioner Chidananda Vatare attributed the delay to vacancies in key administrative posts. S.N. Channabasappa, Deputy Mayor, said to ensure execution of works in time. To avoid procrastination in disposal of files, all services extended by the corporation would be brought under the purview of Karnataka Sakala Act, he said. The corporation would adopt software for the execution of services under Sakala. The staff have been trained for this.

Mr. Hegde said that though the corporation has reserved ₹22.22 crore to purchase 62 new vehicles for solid waste disposal and to provide two waste bins to each household in the city for separate collection of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, no action had been taken in this regard. Mr. Channabasappa said tenders would soon be floated for the purchase of new vehicles.

Flood relief

The meeting also witnessed a heated exchange between members of the BJP and Congress and JD(S) over flood relief. H.C. Yogish of Congress and Nagaraj Kankari of JD(S) expressed displeasure that to compensate families that lost homes, the State had made it mandatory for victims residing on government land in an unauthorised manner to furnish an affidavit that they would not claim ownership over the property in future. They said that by furnishing the affidavit, the victims who are from low income groups would forfeit rights to the property.

Mr. Channabasappa said that the affidavit was sought to fulfil administrative formalities and that the State government would not evict families residing in an unauthorised manner.