All roadside eateries closed in Hassan city

The Hassan district administration has ordered the closure of all roadside eateries in the city for a week, to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection.

The staff of Health and Family Welfare Department and City Municipal Council instructed the roadside eateries on Tuesday evening itself. The closure came into effect from Wednesday morning. The staff did not allow the eateries to open on the day on Salagame Road, M.G.Road, around the old bus stand and other areas of the city.

The fruit sellers have been told not to sell chopped fruits.

Commissioner of CMC R. Krishnamurthy told the media that roadside food stalls had been closed as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the infection. “We need people’s support to ensure cleanliness”, he said.

Suspected cases

A youth from Belur taluk, who complained of symptoms of the infection, is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward at HIMS. He had been to Dubai recently. The doctors have sent his throat swabs for a laboratory test.

District Health Officer K.M.S athish Kumar said that two suspected cases were reported in the district. The laboratory test result of one had been proved negative.