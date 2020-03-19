All public transport services to Maharashtra suspended

The district administration has suspended all public transport services to Maharashtra from 6 p.m. of Thursday.

Announcing this after a review meeting on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that all private and government buses travelling to Maharashtra or coming from Maharashtra will stay off the road.

“However private vehicles can go to Maharashtra or come from there,” he said.

Meanwhile, South Western Railway has suspended the services of eight trains plying between Yeshwantpur and Vasco-da-Gama; Vijayapura and Mangaluru, Habibganj and Dharwad, and Yeshwantpur and Vijayapura.

The district administration has also banned all programmes that invited more than 100 persons.

“We have directed the people either to postpone the functions, or conduct it if it is inevitable with only 100 persons. For that too, the permission of the local administration is a must,” Mr. Patil said.

He added that the administration is getting around 15 to 20 calls daily on the helpline number, 1077.

He said that as of now, nearly 154 persons have been home quarantined and their movements are being watched.

Mr. Patil also said that with the SSLC exam less than a week away, the district administration has made special provisions to hold it in a restricted manner.

He said that since the administration is facing a shortage of health workers as they have been deployed on COVID-19 duty, special training will be given to officials of Education Department to monitor any cases of students affected by the virus.

“We will be educating them on how to check the possible case of affected persons and to inform the Health Department about it,” he said.