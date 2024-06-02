All preparations under way for tomorrow’s vote counting in Dharwad

Officers on poll duty are making all preparations to ensure smooth counting of votes in Dharwad. Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls across the country is scheduled on Tuesday.

Dharwad went to the polls along with 13 Lok Sabha seats in the third phase of polling on May 7.

Security has been beefed up on the University of Agricultural Sciences campus in Dharwad.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that counting will begin at 8 a.m. sharp and the results are expected to be out by noon. As many as 432 officials will be engaged in the counting process.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked officers to count five VVPAT units in each Assembly constituency. This means that a total of 40 VVPAT units will be counted in a different cell, five such units in each of the eight Assembly seats.

Ms. Prabhu said that postal votes will be counted first on the seven tables set aside for the purpose. As many as 14 tables have been put up for vote counting polled in EVMs. An estimated 20 rounds of counting will be gone through. Each table will have a supervisor, an assistant, a micro-observer and the agents of political parties.

The strong rooms will be opened in the presence of the candidates and their agents. The results will be announced through a public address system. The district administration has held meetings with political party leaders and given them a list of instructions and dos and don’ts. “All of them have to strictly abide by the rules,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

As per ECI directions, there is a complete ban on the use of mobile phones inside the counting centres. Counting agents appointed by the political parties shall not use mobile phones within the counting area. Only observers appointed by the ECI have the right to use cell phones.

The administration has established a media centre in Building No 2. Journalists can use phones inside the media centre.

Security, traffic diversion

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said that a three-layer security system has been set up at the strong rooms and the counting centre. All those who enter will be frisked. The main gate of the university has been closed and the agents of political parties/candidates having valid passes will have to enter from the gate near Narendra Power Grid.

Officials and media persons will enter through the gate on Yattinagudda Road. Supporters of political parties and others will have to wait outside the university campus. As many as 650 police personnel, including the City Armed Force, will be on duty.

Traffic police have issued a notification regarding diversion of traffic on Tuesday in Dharwad in view of the counting of votes on the university campus.

Heavy vehicles coming from Hubballi and Savadatti and going to Belagavi will have to reach the National Highway bypass via Suburban Police Station and German Hospital Circle.

Heavy vehicles coming to Dharwad from Belagavi will reach Kelgeri Bridge on the bypass from Narendra Toll Plaza and pass via Dharwad Suburban Police Station from Kelgeri and Sadhanakeri.

Light Motor Vehicles coming from Hubballi and Savadatti and going towards Belagavi will take a diversion near Pepsi Company and reach Narendra bypass via Urgent Nagar, Shirdi Nagar and Basava Nagar. Light Motor Vehicles coming from Belagavi to Dharwad will take a U-turn near Power Grid and reach Old PB Road via Basava Nagar, Shirdi Nagar, Urgent Nagar and Pepsi Company.

