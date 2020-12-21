All preparations put in place for GP polls in Yadgir

As many as 63 gram panchayats — 22 in Shahapur , 20 in Surpur and 17 in Hunsagi taluks, among others, will face the elections tomorrow

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said that all preparations to conduct a fair and proper polling in the first phase of gram panchayat elections have been completed.

As many as 63 gram panchayats — 22 in Shahapur , 20 in Surpur and 17 in Hunsagi taluks, among others, will face the elections between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on December 22.

There will be no elections to 56 seats — 17 each in Shirwal and Yalagi gram panchayats and 22 seats in Kodekal Gram Panchayat as all seats of these three gram panchayats have seen unopposed election. Including these 56 members, a total of 226 members have already been elected unopposed, she said.

Dr. Ragapriya also said that there will be no elections to 19 seats in Gogi Gram Panchayat as none have filed nomination papers.

As many as 1,008 candidate are in the election fray for 389 seats in Shahapur taluk after 87 members were elected unopposed. A total of 785 candidates are in the fray contesting in 325 seats in Surpur taluk after 58 members were elected unopposed and 651 candidates are fighting for 286 seats in Hunsagi taluk after 81 members were elected unopposed and none filed nomination papers in two seats.

There are a total of 1,34,555 voters in Shahapur taluk and of these, 67,293 are male, 67,261 female and one belongs to the other gender. There are 1,04,200 voters in Surpur taluk and of these, 52,444 are male, 51,754 female and two from other category.

And, Hunsagi has 93,629 voters of which 47,607 are male, 46,018 female and four from other category, Dr. Ragapriya said and added that the district has a total of 3,32,384 voters.

Polling stations

Shahapur taluk has a total of 180 polling stations for 22 gram panchayats. There are 141 polling stations in 20 gram panchayats in Surpur and 128 polling stations in 17 gram panchayats in Hunsagi taluk.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 801 polling station staff have been deployed for Shahapur taluk followed by 621 in Surpur taluk and 550 staff in Hunsagi taluk.

She said that the mustering and de-mustering process will be carried out on Monday at the Government Degree College in Shahapur for Shahapur taluk , Prabhu Degree College in Surpur for Surpur taluk and PU College in Hunsagi for Hunsagi taluk.

To ensure a smooth, fair and proper elections, three FST and 12 sector officers teams for Shahapur taluk, three FST and 10 sector officers teams for Surpur taluk and three FST and nine sector officers teams for Hunsagi taluk have been deployed.

Also, elaborate security arrangements have been made for peaceful elections.

In Shahapur taluk, 257 security personnel have been deployed and of these, there is one Deputy Superintendent of Police, three Circle Inspectors of Police, eight Sub-Inspectors of Police, five Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 43 Head Constables, 131 Police Constables, 66 Home Guards and 11 mobile police staff.

In Surpur taluk, 201 security personnel have been deployed and of these, there is one Deputy Superitendent of Police, three Circle Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors, six Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 44 Head Constables, 69 Police Constables, 70 Home Guards and eight mobile police staff.

In Hunsagi taluk, 202 security personnel have been deployed and of these, there are two Circle Inspectors, seven Sub-Inspectors, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 44 Head Constables, 109 Police Constables, 36 Home Guards and 11 mobile police staff.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 80 polling stations have been identified as hyper sensitive stations and of these, 14 are in Shahapur and 33 each in Surpur and Hunsagi taluks. Security personnel will video graph the voting process.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the district administration has taken all precautionary measures, she said and added that 180 Health Department staff for Shahapur taluk, 141 for Surpur taluk and 128 staff for Hunsagi taluk have been deployed.

And, COVID 19 kits have been supplied for polling station officers and staff. Voters should wear face masks while stepping into the polling stations for voting, she said.