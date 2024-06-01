GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All preparations in place for Council polls, counting of votes polled in byelection

Published - June 01, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

All preparations are in place for the elections to the North-East Graduates’ constituency of the Legislative Council and counting of votes polled in the byelection to the Surpur Assembly constituency.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer B. Susheela said preparations had been made to conduct free and fair elections to the Legislative Council on June 3 and for June 4 counting of votes polled in the byelection.

She was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday.

The counting of votes polled in the byelection will commence at 8 a.m. at Government Pre-University College in Yadgir. Closed- circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in the counting centre and also on college premises. The local police and paramilitary forces have been deployed round-the-clock for security.

Council polls

As many as 16 polling stations have been established for the elections for the Legislative Council and polling will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3.

A total of 14,842 voters — 10,192 male, 4,647 female, and three others — are eligible to vote.

Karnataka / Gulbarga

