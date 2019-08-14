Karnataka

All praise for the Army men

The army men had carried patients stuck near Durgadahalli on their shoulders for about eight kilometres. | File

The army men had carried patients stuck near Durgadahalli on their shoulders for about eight kilometres. | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

They carried stranded patients on their shoulders

The flood-hit people, on Tuesday, bid a hearty farewell to the Indian Army team which rescued people stranded in many places in Mudigere taluk.

The team of 34 had rescued 76 people stuck at Alekhan Horatti near Kottigehara and a few more stranded at Durgadahalli, Malleshanagudda and other places. The army men had carried patients stuck near Durgadahalli on their shoulders for about eight kilometres.

Pavithra, a resident of Alekhan Horatti, said she and others of the village were stuck after landslips in the villages.

“We had lost hope. Never imagined that someone would come and rescue us. Finally, the Indian Army men did so. We are all grateful to them.”

Another woman said all these years she had learnt about the sacrifice and valour of army men only through media.

“Now, we have seen how they work for the safety of others. They have saved our lives”, she said. A couple of women also tied rakhis to the army men on the occasion.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2019 10:55:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/all-praise-for-the-army-men/article29090270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY