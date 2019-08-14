All praise for the Army men

The flood-hit people, on Tuesday, bid a hearty farewell to the Indian Army team which rescued people stranded in many places in Mudigere taluk.

The team of 34 had rescued 76 people stuck at Alekhan Horatti near Kottigehara and a few more stranded at Durgadahalli, Malleshanagudda and other places. The army men had carried patients stuck near Durgadahalli on their shoulders for about eight kilometres.

Pavithra, a resident of Alekhan Horatti, said she and others of the village were stuck after landslips in the villages.

“We had lost hope. Never imagined that someone would come and rescue us. Finally, the Indian Army men did so. We are all grateful to them.”

Another woman said all these years she had learnt about the sacrifice and valour of army men only through media.

“Now, we have seen how they work for the safety of others. They have saved our lives”, she said. A couple of women also tied rakhis to the army men on the occasion.