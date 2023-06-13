HamberMenu
All power users have to pay bills, says HESCOM MD

June 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

HESCOM Managing Director Mohammad Roshan has made it clear that all power consumers have to pay power bills that have been issued this month.

“We have received complaints from power consumers that they feel their present bills are very high. Similar issues have been raised in all ESCOMs. The issue is being discussed at the highest levels in the government and we will abide by the decision of the government. But then, all power consumers have to pay the present bills,” Mr. Roshan said, at a meeting with industrialists in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He said that the ESCOMs have issued the bills after calculating all the costs and expenses. “We buy power and supply it, using existing distribution lines. All our staff need to be paid. These bills are as per our expenses. There are no anomalies in them. All power users, domestic and commercial, have to pay bills without waiting for the State government’s decision on the issue,” he told members of trade and industry bodies.

Members of Belagavi Chamber of Commerce and Industries and other bodies were present.

