‘All pilgrims from Hubballi safe’

All the 115 pilgrims from Hubballi and surrounding areas, who were on the Amarnath yatra are safe. Of them, barring three members, all have reached base camp at Pahalgam on Friday.

Sunil Togari, head of Suraksha Tours and Travels from Hubballi, which had taken the pilgrims to Amarnath, told The Hindu over telephone from Pahalgam that 112 of them had reached the base camp safely.

He said the three others were safe and would join the group on Saturday morning at Anantnag. They were held up owing to Army imposing time restrictions on movement of vehicles.

Chandru, from the travel firm, who is accompanying the pilgrims said 59 of the members got separated after a landslip.

“There was a problem because of the landslip, but Army personnel ensured their safety. All the pilgrims are safe now,” he said. Raghavendra Shirahatti from Navanagar in Hubballi, who is part of the group, told The Hindu that they had reached Baltal on July 2 and on the next day they had the darshan.

“We have now reached Pahalgam. Dharwad MLA Aravind Bellad and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa have called up the concerned authorities here and we were given regular updates by the Army officials,” Mr. Raghavendra said.

According to sources, the Amarnath yatra resumed on Friday from the Pahalgam route, while the Baltal route remains suspended due to landslips.