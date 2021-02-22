All-party meeting in Karnataka to discuss Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery basin project

The State government will convene an all-party meeting shortly to discuss and decide on the future course of action to protect Karnataka’s interests in inter-State water sharing disputes, especially in light of the Tamil Nadu government’s move to utilise excess water in the Cauvery basin.

The announcement was made by Medium and Major Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Sunday in New Delhi after he held elaborate consultations with senior officials of the Water Resources Department, technical advisers, and the legal team that looks after inter-State river disputes involving Karnataka.

The Tamil Nadu government laid the foundation stone to the Cauvery-Vellaru-Vaigai-Gundar Link scheme on Sunday to utilise the excess water in the river Cauvery and supply it to its southern region. “With the legislature session commencing shortly, we will ask for dates from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and the meeting will be convened shortly. The meeting, to be chaired by the Chief Minister, will also have legal experts apart from the Leader of the Opposition and others,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

The Minister said that the unilateral decision of the Tamil Nadu government to use the water would harm Karnataka’s interest. Karnataka has right over any water in excess of the 177.25 tmcft that is Tamil Nadu’s share, he argued.

He also said the all-party meeting would see discussions on other water-related issues, including the notification of the Krishna tribunal award, which is yet to be done, the Mahadayi issue, and the utilisation of water in the Cauvery basin.