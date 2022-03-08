All of KGF land to be utilised

The State Government intends to utilise all of 16,000 acres in Kolar Gold Fields and develop it, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

He said that nearly 16,000 acres is available, and initially the State Government intended to utilise 3,500 acres for industrial development. “Now, plans are afoot to utilise 12,000 acres also to develop integrated Industrial Township. We are completing drone survey and the report will be available in two days. We have been given appointment by the Union Mines Minister and the issue will be discussed.”