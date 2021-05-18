All nine on board tug Coromondel rescued

Mangaluru

18 May 2021 01:24 IST

In a coordinated effort involving the State and Union governments, all nine crew members on board tug Coromondel Supporter IX, which ran aground mid-sea on “Mulki Rocks” off the Kaup coast on Sunday, were rescued on Monday morning.

With the Arabian Sea calming down a little following the exit of Cyclone Tauktae from the region, the Karnataka Coast Guard deployed speed boats from its ship ICGS Varaha and rescued five crew members. Meanwhile, four were airlifted by the Indian Navy’s advanced light helicopter IN 702 that joined the rescue operations from the Southern Naval Command, Kochi. The crew members, who appeared to be normal, were rushed to New Mangalore Port Trust’s hospital for examination and observation.

While the Coast Guard had been struggling to rescue the crew since Sunday morning amid the raging sea and keeping a watch on Coromondel from a distance through ICGS Varaha, the Dakshina Kannada administration got in touch with the government seeking the Centre’s assistance. Though the Navy was ready to execute the rescue operation by Sunday evening, inclement weather did not permit it.

District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra went to the Coast Guard district headquarters and discussed rescue operations with Commander DIG S.B. Venkatesh on Monday morning. By about 11 a.m., the combined rescue operations were complete.

Inquiry by DC

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok has ordered a statutory inquiry by the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to go into the details of mishaps involving the tugs Alliance and Coromondel Supporter IX. The inquiry will look into the reasons for their drifting, why they did not obey orders from statutory authorities to sail to safer places, and who was responsible for the mishaps. Based on the inquiry report, suitable action would be initiated against the concerned, he said.

About 20,000 litres of diesel was said to be inside tug Coromondel that ran aground Mulki Rocks and the same has been ordered to be removed immediately to avoid environmental pollution. Similar action would be taken for tug Alliance too, the Minister said.