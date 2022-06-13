All-night dharna demanding continuation of old textbooks

Asmita Janandolana Samiti plans to protest from Wednesday night to Thursday morning

Raising objections to the revised textbooks by the Textbook Review Committee, the Karnataka Asmita Janandolana Samiti will stage an all-night protest in Kalaburagi from Wednesday night till Thursday morning.

Samiti members K. Neela, Sanjay Malak, Hanumanth Yelasanghi and Baba Khan, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that the State Government should continue with the old syllabus and withdraw the revised syllabus.

Ms. Neela accused the State Government of including RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hegdewar’s speech in the textbooks. The students need not study the lesson of personalities who opposed the Constitution. She accused the BJP-led Government of safronising education and poisoning the minds of the youth through its hidden agenda.

Mr. Makal accused the Textbook Review Committee of editing lessons on social reformer Basaveshwara and architect of Constitution B.R. Ambedkar in the revised textbooks and also of removing lessons on Tipu Sultan, Dravida Kazhagam founder Periyar and social reformer Narayana Guru.

The samiti demanded that Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh should tender an apology to the people of the State and resign.